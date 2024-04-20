Things Hidden in Complexity

Spike Protein induces intestinal barrier dysfunction via Galectin-9
And CEACAM5...
  
Moriarty
47
Spike Protein S2 inhibits p53 (cancer implications)
And some blood - regeneration stuff
  
Moriarty
30
Drug shortages, peptides ban
And magnesium
  
Moriarty
30
"My synapses are not the same" and post-mRNA cancer increase
Mortality increase
  
Moriarty
45
Twitter about to get banned in Brazil
Kinda important
  
Moriarty
42
A series of unfortunate events
LED and eye damage, transmissible Alzheimer's and more
  
Moriarty
38
Happy Easter and some pondering
On the physical act of writing
  
Moriarty
14

March 2024

Spike persistence and lab leaks
Genetic memory may be real
  
Moriarty
11
Avian flu found in dairy cows
Cigarettes and coffee
  
Moriarty
18
The 3 conspiracy problem - Conspiracy Sunday
"Why contain it ?"
  
Moriarty
55
Long-term effects of Omicron BA.2 breakthrough
And our master antioxidant
  
Moriarty
40
Pfizer shifts into cancer-drug colossus and causes a natural disaster
And a little bit about increasing nerve issues
  
Moriarty
29
