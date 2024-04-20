Things Hidden in Complexity
Spike Protein induces intestinal barrier dysfunction via Galectin-9
And CEACAM5...
22 hrs ago
Moriarty
Spike Protein induces intestinal barrier dysfunction via Galectin-9
Spike Protein S2 inhibits p53 (cancer implications)
And some blood - regeneration stuff
Apr 17
Moriarty
Spike Protein S2 inhibits p53 (cancer implications)
Drug shortages, peptides ban
And magnesium
Apr 13
Moriarty
Drug shortages, peptides ban
"My synapses are not the same" and post-mRNA cancer increase
Mortality increase
Apr 10
Moriarty
"My synapses are not the same" and post-mRNA cancer increase
Twitter about to get banned in Brazil
Kinda important
Apr 8
Moriarty
Twitter about to get banned in Brazil
A series of unfortunate events
LED and eye damage, transmissible Alzheimer's and more
Apr 5
Moriarty
A series of unfortunate events
Happy Easter and some pondering
On the physical act of writing
Apr 1
Moriarty
Happy Easter and some pondering
March 2024
Spike persistence and lab leaks
Genetic memory may be real
Mar 30
Moriarty
Spike persistence and lab leaks
Avian flu found in dairy cows
Cigarettes and coffee
Mar 28
Moriarty
Avian flu found in dairy cows
The 3 conspiracy problem - Conspiracy Sunday
"Why contain it ?"
Mar 25
Moriarty
The 3 conspiracy problem - Conspiracy Sunday
Long-term effects of Omicron BA.2 breakthrough
And our master antioxidant
Mar 20
Moriarty
Long-term effects of Omicron BA.2 breakthrough
Pfizer shifts into cancer-drug colossus and causes a natural disaster
And a little bit about increasing nerve issues
Mar 16
Moriarty
Pfizer shifts into cancer-drug colossus and causes a natural disaster
