Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
8h

I hope all my readers are well. Most of the interesting papers now are highly complex and I need to layer them in a way that you can understand without remembering other 30 articles I wrote.

The next article should take much shorter and another of my forecasts, proven right. Sadly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
7h

Ubiquinol, the active form of Coenzyme Q10, helps produce energy in cells and acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from damage. It may support heart health, improve exercise performance, and potentially benefit brain health and reduce migraine frequency. UNITE, PRAY AND PREP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Moriarty
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Moriarty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture