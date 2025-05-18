Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
15hEdited

Whatever the reason for hubris, it almost inevitably is followed by a reason hor humility.

Andrew Grove warned us ,ONLY THE PARANOID SURVIVE - and not only in the tech wars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
16h

ALL IN ALL IT AMMOUNTS TO BE KILL OR BE KILLED WHICH PIRATE ARE YOU, WE, ME

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moriarty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture