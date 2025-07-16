Things Hidden in Complexity

Moriarty
2d

Typical of me to miss fixing the title after days of research and hours of writing.

It's all so tiresome 😆

NatteringNaybob
2dEdited

Professor - Another capolavoro.

"The goal of the researchers from the start here was to determine if HMGB1 could bind with HMGB1."

It was late and you were tired.

"It is also one of the main players in aging."

Indeed, in spades and how might we accelerate that process for billions of recipients?

It was known LONG AGO that:

1. N-linked glycosylation plays a crucial role in the secretion of HMGB1 AND in the structure and function of viral proteins, particularly the HCoV spike (S) glycoprotein.

2. The redox state of the alarmin HMGB1 is a pivotal factor in neuroinflammatory and microglial priming.

3. HCoV spikes create a redox shift phenom and increase HMGB1 which involves autophagy machinery and vesicular trafficking. Yet, as opposed to mere spike presence, the infection can cause a REDUCTION in autophagy. Oh the irony of it all?

A combination of the above can cause amongst other things - cellular senescence on a grand scale. Not to mention HCov's historically nasty habit of CNS invasiveness.

You continue to fill in many of the blanks admirably, keep plugging Mr. Mulder.

