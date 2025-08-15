This article will cover a recent peer-reviewed paper that went viral on social media and other sites alike, and broaden the scope after finishing the article, as I usually do, by connecting unseen dots.

While not covering this subject to the extent of other subjects, such as immunological shifts, neurodegeneration, circulatory system, I have written a few articles on the role of SARS-CoV-2, its primary immune response, and the genes it shifts in cancer. I also wrote a couple articles on the paradoxical nature of the Spike Protein role in cancer, in most will often accelerate growth, but in a select few, it will simply eradicate all cancer cells. Besides the article linked above, two articles with contextual importance, especially the second.





Saying the role of SARS-CoV-2 in cancer is complex is an understatement, given the drastic immunological changes even a mild infection induces, and the last footprint that can be observed and measured in real-world, large data. The role of latent viruses in cancer is well established. The role of Endogenous Retroviruses, dormant viruses in our genes is also well established and now believed to play a central role in cancer, and SARS-CoV-2 directly wakes up the two beasts, with every new variant that mutates enough to take over the world.



And that should be one of the underlying themes of this engineered chimera. Dormancy, in all shapes and forms, leading us to today’s article.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer, and most deaths from the disease are caused by metastasis, when the cancer spreads outside its origin point. This recurrence can happen years after a primary tumor is treated because some cancer cells can enter a dormant state in distant organs. These are called Dormant Disseminated Cancer Cells (DCCs). Given that respiratory infections such as Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 cause systemic inflammation, the authors wanted to investigate if this inflammation plays any role in waking these sleeping cells up.

The authors used a specific mouse model for breast cancer that mimics metastatic dormancy pretty well, so the mice here already have DCCs in them, that can lay dormant for a long time and recapitulate the persistent dormancy of these cells in lungs and bone marrow pretty well, called MMTV-Her2. Specifically, these mice overexpress the rat gene Neu in their mammary glands, which is the direct equivalent of the human HER2 oncogene, a major driver of breast cancer.

The mice were infected with a sublethal dose of Influenza A, this is important because there are many papers were the dose is lethal, like some SARS-CoV-2 neurodegenerative papers of the early days (2020-2022), and there was a wild-type as a control also infected with influenza (imagine healthy mice, but having just the flu). The lungs of the MMTV-Her2 mice were taken at different points (3, 6, 9, 15, 28, and 60 days post-infection (dpi) ). Before infection, DDCs or even a small cluster consisting of fewer than 10 cells were observed, which is considered normal.



After Influenza infection, the number increased 100 to 1000 times between days 3 and 16, and the number of HER2+ cells (breast cancer cells) remained elevated at 28, 60, and even 9 MONTHS after infection, so it is not a transient increase, it enacts a lasting effect. They replicated these findings by using different breast cancer models, assuring this isn’t a model or gene/cell-type-specific effect.

Pathways on e, genes on f, g, and h.



When they examined the DCCs in the lungs, they found a significant increase of Ki67 in many of the cells, which isa marker for active proliferation, when cells are dividing, peaking at day 9 post-infection. This means that the Influenza infection triggers the awakening of the cells in the lungs, increasing the metastatic burden. Usually, cancer cells have two states, a mesenchymal-like state when dormant and an epithelial-like state when they become aggressively metastatic.

Here, this shift occurs, but after a while, the cells acquire a persistent hybrid phenotype, which makes the cancer more aggressive and highly adaptable. By doing bulk RNA sequencing, a way to analyze a lot of genes and quantify their expression (a lot or a little). As expected, IAV infection induced inflammatory, IFNα, IFNγ, TNF and IL-6–JAK–STAT3 signalling pathways, and if you take notes or have been learning the past few years, this made a few alarms pop in your head.

The pathways activated by Influenza infection in the dormant cancer cells were all related to tumor growth, these pathways include many collagen-related genes, metalloproteinases, and angiogenesis, a hallmark of cancer. So what drives this awakening and shifting process was their next inquiry.





Given that some of our inflammatory proteins, cytokines, are master regulators, meaning they make part of larger and incredibly complex responses, the author sought to prove that IL-6 is one of our most potent inflammatory responses. I want to bring a little tidbit to your attention, mentioned by the authors, left in their text.

IL-6 is often produced as a response to acute inflammation, but also to cellular and physical trauma, which the authors mention both chemotherapy but also biopsy, contributing to the development of lung metastatic outgrowth. As expected, after Influenza infection, IL-6 was abundant, even in the lavage from the lung fluids, in both MMTV and wild-type mice, with activation of IL-6 signaling pathways in DCCs after the infection.

To verify this, they crossed their “cancer mice” with another type of mice that is incapable of producing IL-6 (called Il-6 KO, or Knockout mice). They infected “normal cancer mice” and the Il-6 KO mice with Influenza. Mice without the capacity to produce IL-6 had remarkably fewer breast cancer cells at 9 and 28 days post-infection, with a substantial reduction of Ki67, a marker for their proliferation, showing the dormant cells remained dormant. On their different models, MMTV-PyMT and EO881 cells both saw an IL-6 dependency, thus a consistent trend of IL-6 being required for infection-induced awakening of DCCs



Unless you have a genetic disorder, chronic inflammatory conditions or autoimmune diseases, your body will simply not continuously produce IL-6, and IL-6 wouldn’t explain the observed effects, especially because IL-6 will decline roughtly at 15 days after an acute infection (observed in the mice too), something must be sustaining this persistent expansion of dormant cancer cells.

A viral infection will elicit an immune response, thus, they measured which immune cells accumulated in the lungs, those being neutrophils by day 3, and CD4, CD8, and B cells by day 9. This leads to the formation in the lungs of what is called inducible bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue, tissue that participates in further immune responses, and lasts months independent of inflammation, giving you lasting immunity, primarily consisting of B cells and CD4+ cells.

CD4 + cells are required to maintain expanded HER2 + DCCs after IAV infection.

They detected these iBALTs in the lungs of both types of mice (cancer and “healthy”) at 28 days, and in stark contrast to CD4+ cells, there were few CD8+. They confirmed the involvement of CD4 cells into maintaining the awakened state of the DCCs at the later stage of Influenza infection by depleting CD4+ before infection. CD4+ didn’t affect the number or proliferation of DCCs at day 9 post-infection, but was decreased at day 28 when depletion was initiated at day 10.



CD4+ cells contribute to the maintenance of the awakened DCCs later in the infection, while IL-6 starts the process of awakening and expansion. Depletion of neutrophils and CD8s had no effect on the presence of DCCs. One of the most interesting findings to me was the low number of CD8 present in the lungs of Her2 mice at day 28, but an increased accumulation of the same when CD4 cells were depleted.



This indicates that following Influenza infection, CD4 cells partially suppress CD8 immune responses, enabling a localized shift in inflammatory signaling and immune responses, contributing to maintaining the awakened state of lung DCCs. By doing an extensive analysis, the author found that the presence of awakened DCCs in the lungs following Influenza infection reprograms the recruited T-Cells into a suppressive state.



Genes such as CTLA4, which functions as a powerful inhibitor to T cell activation, TNFAIP3 (also known as A20) is an intracellular negative regulator of NF-kB, one of the initiators of inflammatory responses and T-Cell activation, DUSP family genes, which, when expressed, inhibit T cell proliferation, cytokine production, and effector function. Even the mitochondrial function of macrophages and T cells was impaired in response to Influenza infection, favouring tumor presence.



Comparing the genes of CD8 cells from Her2 mice with Influenza infection at 15 days post-infection, with their CD4 depleted, showed a significant increase in pathways involved in CD8+ cell activation, type 1 and 2 interferon signaling (crucial for proper immune responses to viral infection). Mitochondrial function was restored, too. Thus, CD8+ cells are the ones eliminating DCCs by enhanced function upon the depletion of CD4 cells.

Lastly, they isolated CD8 cells from the lungs of Her2 mice and CD4-depleted Her2 mice both at 15 days post-infection. CD8+ cells from depleted mice had the ability to kill mammary cancer cells taken from the Her2 mice, compared to Her2 (the ones that can have CD4). The CD8+ cells from the non-depleted mice were ineffective.



SARS-CoV-2 infection awakens DCC

The authors follow up their findings with testing if SARS-CoV-2 is able to do the same, and do it by doing a bit of a normal but concerning process, serial passaging SARS-CoV-2 until they get a strain that induces specific pulmonary, lung injury, they termed this strain MA10. MA10 infection induced the production of high levels of IL-6 and IFN-α in the lungs, lower levels of IFNβ, IFNγ, and IL-1β were detected.



Infecting Her2 mice with this specific SARS-CoV-2 strain resulted in a striking increase in HER2+ cells by day 28. Analysis of earlier days post-infection, 3 and 9, demonstrated an increase in the number of Her2+ cells and Ki67, all similar effects from the effects observed from the Influenza infection. These changes in DCC proliferation, expansion and their transition to awakened required IL-6 here too, given that IL-6 KO mice experienced significantly smaller changes, with no detectable change in the viral replication.

They further back this observation by using real-world data from cancer survivors who had their diagnoses 5 to 10 years before the pandemic started. Using the UK biobank data, they found that cancer survivors who had SARS-CoV-2 had a significantly higher risk for both all-cause and cancer-specific death compared to those who tested negative, and this effect was most potent in the months after the initial infection, when the body is overwhelmed with all the drastic changes the virus brings forth.

They then focused on breast cancer specifically, using the Flatiron Health database, containing 36.845 patients with breast cancer, and found the same. A SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis was associated with a 1.44 times higher risk for a woman to subsequently develop lung metastases.

The bitter truth (or pill)

The focus of this paper is to analyze and uncover the effects of viral infection in Dormant Cancer Cells, given their complex and sometimes paradoxical roles in the recurrence and development of metastasis and the spread of cancer. Some cancer cells can lie dormant for absurdly long periods, and can catch survivors and doctors alike by surprise.



In line with one of my 2022 assessments, as SARS-CoV-2 acts as an aggressive accelerant to a myriad of pathologies, including cancer, this gives us a good mechanistic overview on how it happens, and why tackling inflammation, immunological recovery is paramount not only during but after an infection.



I can’t overstate enough how important a proper equilibrium in immune function is, and how SARS-CoV-2 will quite literally wreck that out of order, often times lowering your CD8, Natural Killers, both of which are critical to keep cancer in check, but paradoxically can infect and kill CD4 cells. It interacts with several oncogenes, and it can suppress cancer surveillance by interacting with our main weapon against cancer (p53).



By interacting with Estrogen Receptor, it can fuel the awakening and survival of the dormant cancer cells, it can fuel its replication, and in experiments, it can even use the tumor itself as a replication site, thus fueling tumor growth.



I am very lax on suggestions, often telling anyone they should choose a few nutrients, amino acids or vitamins they are comfortable with and stick to those, but after today’s article, you must take tackling inflammation after any respiratory infection seriously, and especially fueling your CD8 Cells, and they are fueled by vitamin D, ketones and thus the ketogenic diet are also known to shift your body to produce and fuel more of these cells. Taurine + Vitamin C is an absurdly powerful long-term combo.

The main idea is enabling your body to be able to kill enough cells to keep any oncogenic potential to a bare minimum. This same principle applies to mRNA-vaccinated individuals, who have a lasting, and incredibly potent inflammatory response not only to SARS-CoV-2 but other pathogens (see my mRNA epigenetic reprogramming article for a complete breakdown).

This is not theoretical, China have experienced a significant increase in lung, colorectal, liver, stomach, and esophageal cancer in males, with lung, breast, thyroid, colorectal, and cervical cancer in women, in 2022. There is no mRNA vaccine in China. The mechanisms by which mRNA fuels cancer acceleration and growth are somewhat distinct at the start, but converge in the middle sometimes.



I decided not to add every single way SARS-CoV-2 can initiate cancer directly, let alone indirectly, by either reactivating Human Endogenous Retroviruses, or by awakening latent viral infections, such as Herpes or forgotten causes such as Parvo or JC virus. Or worse, the role of fungal infection in cancer.

