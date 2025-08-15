Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rjt's avatar
rjt
4d

This work should fit well with the suppression of Vit. D recommendations and proper early treatment at the introduction of the Covid scamdemic (2019-2022.)

There seems little sense in releasing a bioweapon if you allow the prophylaxis or treatment public availability.

In human medicine this also explains the benefit of a blast of steroid for those still ill after the seventh day.

Since autopsies have been suppressed from the onset it will be hard to obtain enough pulmonary tissue from dead women with recurrent breast cancer to confirm the mouse results. And the possibility of detecting vaxx spike protein in the tumour will absolutely prevent any such study.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Moriarty
toolate's avatar
toolate
4d

"The combined treatment of taurine and ascorbic acid also significantly recovered altered antioxidant markers, and induced lipid peroxidation to near normal levels. In summary, apoptotic, inflammatory and oxidative stress markers were significantly decreased in SCI-induced rats treated with taurine and ascorbic acid." https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6965563/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moriarty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture