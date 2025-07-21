Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Moriarty
4h

Another week, another forecast being accurate. It brings me no satisfaction being either right or ahead anymore. Awareness of how damaging all of this is can be soul-sucking.

I wish all of you a great week ahead anyway. New article sometime later this week.

Delina H Bishop MD
4h

Since 2020, I have seen, by far, the most severe B12 deficiencies I have encountered in my career (my own family members included). I suspected parietal cells were being decimated by covid and had been explaining that as the probable cause since none of these individuals had a history of b12 deficiency. Thank you for sharing the mechanism! One more covid mystery solved!

