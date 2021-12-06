Things Hidden in Complexity

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

If you follow my Twitter, or out of curiosity dives into my publishing history here, it is easy to subscribe.

Processing, analyzing, synthesizing, and extrapolating from current trends pulling from a dozen different disciplines outside the narrowness of academia and analysts, revealing unexplored connections.

Forecasting cascade events and tracking tipping points and contagion in unconnected networks, in ways others can’t.

Giving a new meaning to complexity as a field of work.

You can also expect unorthodox, edge science.

Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity

Multidisciplinary analysis of current trends, unexplored connections

People

Moriarty

@hiddencomplexity
Complexity consultant Generalist Edge science Weaponizing cognition one meme at a time
© 2024 Moriarty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture