The Spike protein and its impact in the cholinergic system
The Intricacies of Spike Protein Interactions
In the process of writing this substack, I accidentally found a remarkable paper, I will address these changes and remediate/ameliorate the changes, which are more pertinent in Long Covid and neurological conditions.
Back in 2020, after much observation, research, and even talking to clinician friends and brainstorming I advised most people to take choli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.