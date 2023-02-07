You can expect this to be somewhat good news with a lot of smugness behind it. I have been waiting for evidence on this for a very, very long time. By sheer coincidence, I was tagged in this tweet earlier Saturday.
Nicotine exposure decreases likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 RNA expression and neuropathology in the hACE2 mouse brain but not moribundity
Individual…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.