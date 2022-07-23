Just to be abundantly clear, I am not the first person able to go down this road, there were a few researchers ostracized by everyone talking about the role of KP and NAD in 2020. These are the true visionaries.
Unlike the Paradoxical Acquired Immune Dysfunction hypothesis, which we were fairly confident about since the inception and start of the researc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.