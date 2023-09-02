The cover for this article came from this artist, and it is to signify the Spike/Virus sending signals to all cells =P
As some or perhaps many of my readers are aware by now, I have been trying very hard to stop being reductive (jab bad, virus nothing, and any assessment in the middle) so today I will cover 2 different papers, both extraordinarily signif…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.