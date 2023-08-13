This is part IV of a “long-running” series of articles that I publish when “science” catches up to coming trends, in particular, we indulge in “Avanta-Garde” science in these articles. Reading parts I, II and III are not obligatory, they provide a more profound grasp of the subjects and their rapid progression. Part II, in particular, comes highly recom…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.