I had initially planned to publish on the topic of Long Covid markers and viral persistence today, but I find this stream-of-consciousness approach to be a more compelling endeavor. I'll work on the Long Covid and a couple of other articles a bit more later. The topic at hand holds long-term significance.
To my surprise today, I found the following news …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.