Long-time subscribers will know I am a complexity guy, I have an interest in and learning about many fields, besides medicine and molecular biology, and one of my major interests is what used to be my former “job”. Unconventional/Hybrid Warfare, and the future of war itself.
This is a continuation of the piece above, and probably will be an ongoing s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.