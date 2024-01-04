As an odd accident by fate, many significant papers were published in late December, and they all are somewhat… well, bad, negative, but from a purely scientific perspective, significant. All of the next few articles will be interconnected, but I will publish them separately, for better comprehension. I will refer to many other articles I’ve written too.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.