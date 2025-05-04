Things Hidden in Complexity

Moriarty
16h

The paper also hints at other pathways, such as TIM-3, although it does not mention TIM's favorite friend, Galectin-9. Also mentions and compares this acute hepatitis of unknown origins with acute anemia, which seems as a severe byproduct of myelosuppression.

I now have a few ideas on why fragments are lasting too long in anyone (injected will OBVIOUSLY last longer, and have more of lasting fragments).

Sugar is indeed the real killer.

I wish everyone a good rest of the weekend.

Pablo
15h

Thanks for the post!

One question from the study, are this 2 groups independent?

"History of SARS-CoV-2 infection was reported in 8/12 patients with a median of 2 months prior to presentation with AHUO. Vaccination for SARS-CoV-2 was reported in 33% of patients (4/12). "

