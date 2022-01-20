On Twitter, every once in a while I make threads, one of them is right here, Things Hidden Since series (currently at 3 parts, one day a fourth may come) in regards on how to mitigate SARS-CoV-2 damage, or minimize it.
This is another one of those, and far more important. Years ago, on my quest on how to fix my utterly destroyed gut, besides many many t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.