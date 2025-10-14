Things Hidden in Complexity

Moriarty
2h

As I shared shortly ago on Twitter. My laptop completely died. When the GPU started failing, it was already marching towards its inevitable end, I am surprised it was quicker than I expected.

I still can work/write using my tablet, but the workflow is completely different and takes more time. I will either focus on more essay-ish articles or just take longer to write, which bothers me.

This will last a few weeks until I figure out things (a new computer). Your support and patience are appreciated.

The next article will inevitably be the sequel to Language The Genocidal Organ.

I wish you all a great week ahead.

Chief Wolf
2h

I HAVE A WEIRD FEELING THEY PUT THIS IN THE SHINGLES IMMUNITY INJECTIONS, SAME TIME ERA

