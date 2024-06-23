While I work on research and my other articles (plus life) I decided to write this impromptu article, and since one of my goals is often to provide useful information this will serve a dual purpose. An update of the Brain Stack, and a couple of interesting new events.

One of, if not the biggest criticism I get from anyone interested in augmenting cognition via supplementation with my suggestion, aka The Brain Stack, is that it heavily relies on Coke Zero, specifically Aspartame to do its “trick”. To recapitulate, Aspartame, which is 80% PhenylAlanine, changes some of the cell’s inner working and makes it absorb nutrients at higher quantities and the rest of the stack makes the cells go “turbo” working much faster than baseline.

In simple terms the goals of the Brain stack are the following:

Halting and reverting neuroinflammatory processes

After this anti-inflammatory effect, aids in neuroplasticity, recovering brain function

Lastly, the end goal, neuroenhancement, improving well beyond the baseline



Of course, the Brain Stack has other “off-target effects”, it is immunomodulatory, aims at max antioxidation, and can help in the recovery of many other types of damage, but our focus here is the effects in the brain. The mall update lies on Mick’s testing, which I have done for a few months now.



Here is the Brain Stack 2.3, the alternative version.

As Mick stated, and throughout weeks of testing, indeed substituting Coke Zero for straight-up PhenylAlanine supplementation had the desirable effect, but I feel that you “must” add at least 100 to 200 mg of Caffeine for the Alternative version to induce similar effects, as “quick”. Even ants learn faster on caffeine.



One variable that remains, and it is somewhat problematic for many first-worlders is the inexorable necessity of using Piracetam, which is what enables all the complex neurological effects, because it changes all your cell’s membranes, and also helps the cells deliver the nutrients/supplements to the brain. Not using Piracetam will give you quite the boost, but using Piracetam is what enables you to “keep up with AI”. Or in the case of specific neurological types, achieving the Machine Learning brain =P.



Since the start of 2023, I have been testing, on and off the effects of Gingko Biloba, a traditional Chinese Medicine herb, ancient and powerful. A recent article proposes Gingko Biloba as a powerful intervention to treat cognitive impairment and fatigue in post-covid effects. Even if you are not interested in all this, I highly suggest you add Gingko Biloba, together with Olive Leaf Extract as a minimal supplementation for long-term health.



What is the main difference between this version and the original Ultra Plus ? Duration, peaks and valleys. As Mick wrote, the substitution of Coke Zero (or Monster energy drink) with Caffeine and P.Alanine indeed doesn’t hit “as hard” meaning the enhancing effects are not so significant you can easily perceive, but it lasts many more hours. The Ultra Plus hits “hard”, fast and has many peaks and valleys, periods of intense focus, and heightened productivity, with moments of where you are still experiencing a boost, but not the “absurd enhancement”.

Of course, I wouldn’t be me, if I didn’t try to take things even further. In between all the testing, I wonder… what would happen if I added PhenylAlanine together with…Monster Ultra, which I used as a substitute for Coke Zero.

I can only describe this in two ways.

After using this combination, I have yet to use the Modafinil I still have here, stashed, I have used it twice to test and it is literally too much stimulation, reserved for moments of true necessity

The first few times taking this combination I quite literally felt tingles in my brain, as if the entire vasculature, microvasculature, and everything else opened up, unlocking my potential



Although I must warn my reader that mileage may vary, I suspect that my myriad of brain injuries throughout the last decade makes me hyper-responsive to the neuromodulatory effects of the combination of these supplements, although 99% of people who tried experience similar “mental gains”. With this, I conclude the Brain Stack section of this article.





Now time for some lighthearted laughter. In a recent public report/audit, the DoD made what is most likely the funniest joke of the year, so far. In very simple terms and the words of the DoD Office of Inspector General's tweet.

Due to limitations in the DoD's tracking systems, the full extent of DoD funds provided to Chinese research laboratories for research related to the enhancement of pathogens of pandemic potential is unknown.

Or as I put it “Opsie, we funded a pandemic that killed over 20 million people directly, will kill another 50 indirectly throughout a decade or two and shift the entire immune system of 8 billion people forever. My bad bro. Well, in fact we don't know what we funded.”

In an ironic turn of events, given the mounting pressure of Covid Origins committee, the shifting narrative in the media, FOIA’s e-mails and messages pointing out the obvious truth (the virus originated in the Wuhab lab, and the US most likely paid for its research, if not directly involved), DoD sent that report.



Given the purposefully set limitations of the DoD’s tracking system, they can’t know how much funding the DoD sent to not just the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but other Chinese laboratories for Gain of Function research. Not stopping at only that, it will also say it can fully track all of its funding for Gain of Function research throughout the world, using many front companies and Intelligence agencies to do the legwork.

The DoD will use every tool available to the, and so will the Intelligence agencies, deeply embedded in the biodefense/biowarfare industry to at the very least obfuscate, but most likely attempt to hide the truth on how extensive, rampant, and careless is the funding of dangerous research all around the world, especially outside American territory, which gives all these entities layers and layers of plausible deniability.



And last but not least, to add a layer of conspiracy, this will be another one of the early 2020-2021 “conspiracy theories” that came out as true. Credit where credit is due, to the best of my knowledge Ben, @USMortality on Twitter was the first to bring this document and its findings to light.

The official German document can be found here.



The rough translation.

Vaccination The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) has the mandate to develop vaccination recommendations. The German Ethics Council and the Leopoldina are to be involved, which means an additional 8 experts who do not all have expertise in vaccination prevention. Initially, an ethical guideline for prioritizing limited vaccine quantities will be developed. In October, FG33 has fixed appointments with vaccine manufacturers to present their vaccines. Data from phase 3 studies are not yet available. There are up to 10 vaccines that will gradually come to the market. Approval by the FDA before the US elections is not desired, nor by the European authority, meaning that initial results will not be available before November. All vaccine manufacturers are already producing vaccines that are expected to be available from the first quarter of 2021. In May, an initial concept for vaccine introduction was developed. The concept went back and forth for months, discussing aspects such as where vaccinations should take place. Now the concept will be revised again and lead to a national vaccination strategy that can be shared with the federal states.



The bold text is where you should pay attention. An early conspiracy theory in which many anonymous accounts from imageboards and spilling over to Twitter stated that federal agencies such as the CDC, the FDA, and state government at State levels were purposefully botching the pandemic response to harm Trump’s chances of reelection. You can easily find videos of many Left-leaning politicians stating that they would “never take Trump’s vaccine”, a “rushed vaccine can’t be safe”, to completely change their tunes after the fact.

German documents have been a source of many interesting “leaks” given that, unlike its suicidal government, its scientists are often honest, and highly competent, one of the early and most thorough analyses of the potential harms, including environmental, from the vaccines, came from an EMA document from German scientists.

This is what we in the Analysis world call “The October Surprise”, a very significant, impactful event that can alter the course of events. My only remaining question currently is, what will be this year’s October Surprise ? If we judge by conspiracy theories, well, another massive war, and Biden winning the election with record votes.





Tomorrow I will send a short analytical e-mail on The Fourth Option given recent, significant events taking place around Russia and Ukraine. “Science articles” during the coming week, which I wish everyone a great one.



I am grateful for your support, thank you !