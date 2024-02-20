I have been struggling with the direction of the piece I have been working on. Part of me wants the usual (science-heavy), but there is quite the significance in the subject, so I rewrote it a bunch attempting to find a middle ground. And then you add finding missing pieces on other subjects that were staring at your face for a long time, but I digress.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.