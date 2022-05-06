To keep things less complex, and easier to understand I decide to do an energy post separated from the last Beyond Mathematical Odds. This post is a realization of all my previous analyses and forecasts with new variables to take into account.
Banning any type of Russian fuel (they are major exporters of oil, gas, and coal…l) would fatidical impact the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.