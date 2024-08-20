First and foremost, I still have a lot of e-mails to go through and I don’t even know if I missed messages or not, in case I did, I appreciate your messages. I expect support but not this overwhelming. Thank you.

Now we are back to business. Or to say, Monkey Business. My goal today was to write on The Fourth Option about the many logistical coincidences and the deeper trends, but that won’t change much, that trend has been persistently the same for months now. Someone is taking its sweet time, trying to be as invisible as possible, with a low footprint.



For the past few months, global health organizations have been converging into similar talking points, all orchestrated by the same entity, the World Health Organization. The talking point is rather “old” by now and never stuck around for long, because some inconvenient truths arose after the initial outbreaks. Those being the disease is mostly spread via sexual contact, so how kids and dogs were developing the disease ? Memory holed it was.

To this day many unanswered questions remain.





Africa has had local epidemic outbreaks of MonkeyPox for almost 2 years, and is now experienced a particularly absurd increase in case, 160% compared to the same period last year, but so for “reasons unknown to us mere mortals” the WHO decided to declare the disease a global health emergency.

As by divine (malevolent) intervention, or events that defy mathematics and complex dynamics, multiple countries experienced their first outbreak within a very short time. Not as in “days”, but as in hours apart. Sweden, Pakistan, Philippines. After Sweden found its first case, European experts sent alarm bells in the concern of wider spread in Europe.



Now, while I had a lot going on in my personal life I wasn’t just sitting on my butt all day, and saw many “influencers” from both sides talking about this. People emotionally invested in their narratives lack the nuance to actually try to find the truth. So is this Monkey business all bs ?



Yes and no. MonkeyPox has been and unless significant gain of function, or “accelerated evolution” happens will remain a “contact pathogen”. Meaning you need skin contact, or wound contact with a contaminated surface to get infected. The problem here is “Mild Omicron, bro”. Omicron is not just an immune evasive variant, but also an immune suppressant variant.

For the vast majority of people, not a problem, get hit, 4 months later you bounce back. For a place with endemic, widespread HIV, absurdly poor nutrition, and more immunosuppressed individuals than I can count, well, “Let the plague cook”. Poxviruses evolved to exploit your interferon expression, thus preventing cells from picking up an invader is present and stopping the alarm before ever going on. HIV, endemic in the region is also known to sometimes just wipe out the immune memory against certain diseases.



The MonkeyPox vaccine has been useless since day 1. And so is a promising treatment, giving disappointing results after a recent trial in Congo. MonkeyPox can also spread to and from pigs, a perfect animal vector. From a wider perspective, this serves multiple purposes as I forecasted 2 years ago.

Create localized epidemic scares

Covert way to attack native populations by using illegal migration as a time-release bioweapon (literally in the UN Biothreats assessment)

Last but not least, legalized border control based on the laws set up by the Covid pandemic, as China will do now

There is something deeper going on, being missed by the vast majority of governments, health authorities, researchers, and doctors. The Monkeypox thing is not entirely a “psy op” but it is a great opportunity to be used as one. And now we delve deeper. I will go back to this pathogen very soon.

Although many people with parvovirus B19 infection are asymptomatic, immunocompetent children and adults with symptomatic disease typically develop a biphasic illness. The first phase of illness is characterized by symptoms of fever, myalgia, and malaise and develops approximately 7 days after infection. This phase lasts approximately 5 days. People with parvovirus B19 infection are most contagious during the first phase, when viral loads in respiratory secretions and saliva are highest. During the second phase of illness (approximately 7–10 days after the first phase), children often present with a characteristic facial rash (erythema infectiosum, or “slapped cheek” appearance), which may be followed by reticulated body rash or joint pain (arthralgia) 1–4 days later. In immunocompetent adults, the most common symptoms of parvovirus B19 disease typically occur during the second phase and include a reticular rash on the trunk and joint pain (arthralgia). Typically, the characteristic facial rash does not appear until after viral loads (a measure of infectiousness) have declined. Laboratory tests conducted during acute illness can demonstrate a transient decrease in absolute reticulocyte counts lasting approximately 10 days, mild anemia, thrombocytopenia, or leukopenia. Most people require only supportive care during the acute phase of illness and will recover completely. Severe outcomes from parvovirus B19 disease, such as myocarditis, hepatitis, or encephalitis, are rare. No vaccine or specific treatment is recommended for parvovirus B19 infection. Parvovirus B19 infection can lead to adverse health outcomes among people without pre-existing immunity who are pregnant, immunocompromised, or have chronic hemolytic disorders

If you are an attentive reader, you will remember that 2 years ago I mentioned P B19, in this case, the presence B19 in cases of myocarditis after the mRNA vaccine. With a potential mechanism that should be well known by now, what I didn’t write at the time was the involvement of B19 in Long Covid too. And especially, that it is often a latent infection.

It has been recently uncovered that B19 uses AXL as a co-receptor to infect erythroid progenitor cells. AXL is a secondary receptor and critical to ACE2 in regards to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Parvovirus B19 establishes life-long latent infection in the human Central Nervous System. Monkeypox has also associated diseases with the CNS. At this point, I wrote so much about SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on the nervous system, that you should be bored by it, or very familiar.



And another odd one.

In the majority of cases, symptoms emerge three to 10 days after infection and last for between two to seven days. However, in 60 percent of patients, symptoms can reoccur days or even weeks later, and persistent weakness and malaise has been noted in some patients for up to a month following disease onset. In severe cases, the virus can invade the nervous system, potentially resulting in meningitis, encephalitis, and other potentially fatal neuroinvasive conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control, this only occurs in about 4 percent of patients.

India is experiencing a minor outbreak of Nipah virus. *check notes Nipah virus (NiV) can infect multiple organs in humans with the central nervous system (CNS) being the most severely affected.

Are you starting to see a trend here ?

SARS-CoV-2 has many small functional sequences (meaning small pieces that do something inside you), uses over a dozen different receptors, evades antibodies like nothing else, and causes months-lasting changes that are borderline unthinkable to think a mild respiratory infection can set off these many cascade of events.



One thing I have come to believe, in opposition to “the science” is the fact that our immune system is much more nuanced and far more complex than given credit, especially because most of our current understanding is based on 50 and 60’s discoveries, where they had the idea of an “on/off” immune state.



Your best defense is having a good, proper, and strong immune system that can fight most of the things it used to do. However, SARS-CoV-2 also affects how other pathogens evolve, bringing more complexity, and nuance to understanding all of this is necessary, at least from my perspective.

As a self-serving example, recently the Canadian Health authorities pressured Pfizer on the SV40 sequence, and why it was there, Pfizer stated it is because it maintains the structural integrity of its plasmid. I wrote the sequence played another role very early on, and it still does. That sequence is there to cut multiple corners.



Allergies about to explode… (yes this is a hint to future articles and something else)



Nuance and attention to odd details help you understand things. I have so much to write I will need to refer to many older articles.





