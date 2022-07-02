The paper we are about to discuss has more meaningful findings than the authors themselves are aware of, and the paper itself is highly important.
Intramyocardial Inflammation after COVID-19 Vaccination: An Endomyocardial Biopsy-Proven Case Series
Myocarditis in response to COVID-19 vaccination has been reported since early 2021. In particular, young ma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.