SARS-CoV-2 and its bacteriophage abilities (and how to address it, and heal yourself)
Science finally catch up to me !
Be warned if you didn’t read my Reverse AIDS series, you might get a little lost in the middle. There is important information about our immune system there, besides the hypothesis.
First, for you to understand why I sound “happy”, refer to this ALMOST 2 YEARS OLD TWEET.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.