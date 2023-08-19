Very earlier today, a follower sent me a remarkable piece of news. But first a little bit of recent history, in line with my prior substack on Pfizer, superantigens, and AI. Pfizer bragged for months that its supply chain and logistics were so good it would be able to trace every single vaccine to each arm it was injected. Why is this important ?
Becaus…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.