Hundreds of deadly virus samples are missing from a laboratory in Australia, the Queensland government announced on Monday. The government has instructed Queensland Health — Australia’s public health department — to launch an investigation into what’s being described as a "major historical breach of biosecurity protocols," according to the online media statement. It was reported that 323 vials of multiple infectious viruses — including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus — went missing from Queensland’s Public Health Virology Laboratory in August 2023. Hendra is a zoonotic (animal-to-human) virus that has only been found in Australia. Hantavirus is a family of viruses that can lead to serious illness and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Lyssavirus is a group of viruses that can cause rabies. Sam Scarpino, PhD, director of AI and life sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, confirmed that the situation in Australia amounts to a "critical biosecurity lapse." "The pathogens reported missing are all high-consequence and could pose a threat to the public," he told Fox News Digital. The three pathogens can have very high fatality rates in humans, Scarpino said, but they do not transmit readily from person to person.

In the past years few years the world has been faced with many “lab incidents”, mostly involving Chinese nationals, such as the Winnipeg Incident, where two Chinese nationals were caught shipping virus samples to China, illegally. Quote from the article below.

To this day, we don’t know what happened to the Sudan bio lab captured by rebels. With luck samples and everything else was mishandled and destroyed in the process, something easy to do if you have no training. And now we can add this incident with Australia. Australia is under significant Chinese influence, its biggest trade partners, and of course China is the number one country with students in Australia…

A few samples or vials of pathogens already constitute an international crime against many different laws, 323 samples are outright an act of espionage for biological warfare purposes, whoever the perpetrator is.



I have only 2 remaining questions.



How interesting will 2025 be ?

How many of these incidents have we never come to hear about, ever ?

