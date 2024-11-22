Shortly after writing my last article, events preceded exactly as anyone with half of a functional neural network remaining would expect, especially in regards to how short the timeframe of external interest is operating in. If escalation towards a wider conflict, spilling over from Ukraine towards elsewhere is the goal, time is of the essence.



After the current American administration approved the usage of more sophisticated munitions, with the goal of hitting deeper inside Russian territory, Zelensky didn’t take long to use ATACMS and attack Russia. Shortly after, with the approval of the British government Ukraine used their cruise missile platform called “Storm Shadow”.



I had the urge to write but I know better, and made the conscious choice of waiting for the inevitable response. First, Putin approved changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, a decision that should have been taken seriously by Western analysts but as with everything Russia does, it fell on deaf ears. A video from the Russian response, followed by an explanation by Putin himself.

One thing every single Western elite, politician but especially “Intelligence” officers and analysts alike tend to ignore, but also are incapable of learning is how seriously Russia takes this matter, and how strongly they will respond if cornered enough. It was a historical moment in all the worst possible ways since this was the first time a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile was used in war, intermediate because the max range is roughly 3000 km, it is called Oreshnik, and it can carry nuclear payloads.



Which was the message. A vehemently strong show of force, that they can hit you, they can hit you almost anywhere, you can’t stop it, and nuclear is an option, and yet, it falls into Western deaf ears and people drunk on their own hubris. After all, incompetence is another way to get drunk on the mirage of power.

It is also insanely amusing to see both the British and American government trying their utmost to escalate a proxy conflict when on one side the UK is scraping warships, helicopters, and a fleet of drones to save money. a perfect demonstration on how ill-prepared to sustain a larger conflict both countries are. And on the American side, a trend that has been observed for months has now borderline impossible to hide, all these conflicts are eating away critical munition stockpiles. No strategic mistakes have been made so far and not for a prolonged amount of time…

Sweden and Finland started distributing pamphlets on how citizens should prepare for crisis or war. Germany warned its largest companies to prepare for a potential war with Russia, a leaked German document states how Germany plans to deploy as many as 800.000 NATO troops in case of a broader conflict with Russia, “ “Operation Deutschland” is a 1,000-page plan to prepare Germany for the possibility of a World War III scenario.”

While all these events took place, something else got the general public attention for a short period. 2 very important subsea communication cables were damaged. One between Finland and Germany, the other Sweden-Lithuania. This alone should raise some eyebrows since critical infrastructure attacks are the hallmark of hybrid war, but the suspicion of causing the damage here is the oddity.





The Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3. In 2023, the container ship Newnew Polar Bear “accidentally” damaged 2 undersea cables around Finland. We have entered 6th generation warfare, and there is no limit to direct, indirect attacks, sabotage, targeting “civilian populations”, the use of advanced weapons, and novel weapons systems.



From any honest and broader analytical perspective, these outcomes were self-evident. Ukraine has been a puppet state for the Western Defense and Intelligence industry since 2014 (and this I can personally attest to, by the way), and mistakes and misreads of every move made by our adversaries have been made since day 1.

If Ukraine bolstered by Western elites insists on escalating this conflict, war will not remain confined to Eastern Europe. Infrastructure, such as energy grids, communication lines, and logistics hubs will become fair game across the globe. The system’s fragility is already exposed, and further strain will accelerate the cascade.

The evident loss of influence, and power from governments, their masters, old and new players alike has led me to spend months stating the following throughout multiple articles. Losing their grip on power, amid a global crumbling order, 3 potential scenarios arise in the next 18 months. Better yet, all 3 combined.

Nuclear event

Another pandemic

Financial collapse

The events in Ukraine, hypersonic missile launches, escalating hybrid warfare, and the erosion of global stability are not isolated. They are pieces of a larger, unfolding strategy. You should remain vigilant for escalation until mid-January, as we can clearly see mere days after the last article.





I appreciate your continued and new support. It enables my interdisciplinary research and analysis.



