As the last part, I could write extensively about all other supplements you may take, and what they do, I will in fact name a few you must after this. This post will be most the benefits of a low carbohydrate diet against SARS-CoV and most other diseases.
First a broad illustration of what the ketone body BHB (beta-hydroxybutyrate) does to your body, a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.