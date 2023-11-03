In memory of a dear friend who was gone too soon, and yes because of mRNA vaccine (clots)
I will try my best to make this understandable for most people, but there will be highly complex interactions cited, and you will benefit from knowing or reading previous articles published in this Substack.
For the most part, I try very hard to remain “professional”…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.