As I write sometimes, I reserve the right to write about anything, including fun “conspiracy”-themed articles or articles for my own amusement. Fate loves irony and today’s post is a mixture of quite literally everything.

If you are not aware, I and many other independent researchers have assessed that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Even before careful analysis by specific researchers was done which took them thousands of hours to do so, I believed both SARS-CoV (the first) and MERS-CoV were engineered. All the direct and “indirect” evidence pointed towards this.



Everything is dual use given enough insight, curiosity, or out-of-the-box thinking. Language, Machine Learning, Physics, and of course genetics and molecular biology. Therapeutic research, and especially virology is no different, you may start with a specific goal in mind, but the potential for dual-use is there.



Regardless of the real intent for creating SARS-CoV-2, either a literal synthetically made, engineered bioweapons or vaccine research gone wrong, part of the research that birthed the plague was done to understand receptor usage and tissue tropism. Which “lego piece” on top of the cell the virus engages to enter places it shouldn’t be in.

The “insertion” of the Furin Cleavage Site (FCS) is one of these supposed quests to understand how coronaviruses enter cells, it is the very specific sequence that enabled all of this. So our friends at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have exciting findings for us. A reminder the WIV, as many other institutions and universities are under the umbrella or direct control of the PLA, which arguably further manipulated SARS-CoV-2 adding all the nice extra features.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Western authors in this paper have some connection with Leidos… Many of the Chinese authors in this paper are connected to various PLA-derived programs, but one of the most remarkable authors, embedded at the end of the list to attempt to wash its importance away is Shi Zheng-Li. Infamous bat lady, and Ralph’s Baric protege. I will leave the explanation to our friends at the WIV.

CVRs are engineered to improve the interaction of the virus with cells, similar to the FCS, this is circumventing natural receptor pathways which could induce potential evolutionary shifts, and create entry mechanisms and effects that are significantly distinct from natural coronaviruses.



Uncharacteristic variant creation, superior immune evasion, and vaccine resistance are “out the door” effects for customized receptors to understand how the virus may enter specific cells, and also it can create a highly optimized scenario for the virus to adopt latent behavior (delayed symptomatic infection, something I have argued the FCS enables since 2020).



While this self-indulgent article is entirely factual, one must hypothesize if this isn’t a veiled message towards the West. The last pandemic had an almost perfect timing in regards to American politics, and China has many geopolitical ambitions. Regardless of the hidden, veiled intent truth remains, signals, data, and Language point out a rather peculiar 2025.



I stated multiple times if another man-made pandemic were to be brought upon the world, the best course of action would be piggybacking on the astonishing changes SARS-CoV-2 brought upon the world.



I wish everyone a great Sunday, perhaps an unrelated (non-SARS) science post, shorter, talking about things that I find interesting.