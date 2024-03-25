While I find a way to write my “stack”, my suggestion of natural compounds and supplements to treat a myriad of conditions in a hyper-simplified way, basically just read and follow it, I had the impetus to write this. As my readers know sometimes I like to indulge in conspiracies.



If you are here for scientific-backed conspiracy, better stop reading, and close it. While there will be a few scientifically provable aspects to this, it is mostly “conspiracy”. Perhaps the biggest conspiracy in history. But before starting, let me share with you, the reader, one of my favorite intros and videos.

The opening scene for the game Deus Ex. There was this one streamer on YouTube who had this opening but made with Bill Gates footage, it was marvelous but sadly lost to time.



While the game itself has interwoven many common 90’s conspiracies into its plot (after all, it is one of the most influential games of its time), I am always taken back to this scene when I think about early 2020. First, you need some context. Forecasting at a large enough scale, with enough data is a probabilistic effort rather than other analytical methods. A pandemic was in the books between 2024-2025, you can easily find me warning about it, publically, since early 2018.

Somehow a pandemic planned for 2024-2025 was set off 5 years earlier… it got everyone by surprise. The people working on it (WIV, PLA), the people connected to it (UNC, DoD, DARPA, Leidos, a handful of highly connected NGOs), but one specific point I made sure to observe and gather data on in 2020 was the elite’s response. For the first 6 months of the pandemic, every single elite behaved like headless chickens. Even the so-called “rulers of the world” (a poorly, preconceived notion FYI), the Rothschilds, lost a considerable amount of wealth at the time (over 30 billion in just 3 months).

Governments and the elites were completely desperate at the time, which is great for opportunists, after all, as once was said “Never let a crisis go to waste”. This begs the question, coming from the position this was their pathogen, their plan. Why so fearful at first ? Why did every person in a position of power legitimately fear for their lives ? (The Iron Question)…



This has been my first assessment and my proposition for a long time, since early 2020. Between all the complex moving parts create a “plan” at this scale, an extremely gifted individual did the work of a molecular artist with SARS-CoV-2 progenitor, adding “new features”, some unspoken so far. I have consistently said since 2021, that ALL elites took the vaccines. The quote in question.

Which Mengelianesque mind decide to reset the board ? There is no way the elites decided "You know what ? How about we apply survival of the fittest, globally, without discrepancies ?"



Why I said this ? Because recently the Princess of Wales announced she has cancer. Ireland’s socialist President Michael D. Higgins was rushed to a hospital weeks ago, and so did much of the royalty and globalist elites recently. Justin Trudeau had clear signs of hepatic damage/failure a time ago, the list goes on. They were desperate, and most of them are developing clear signs of damage, if not outright parting from this plane.



Here is something that, quite literally, only 2 other people know on the entire planet (…well…maybe Ralph Baric knows this, but I wouldn’t know, Synthetic Biology Santa isn’t exactly a close friend of mine lol). From all the features this chimera has one stands above all else.



When you are dealing with microscopic proteins or pathogens, the molecular weight of “things” is measured in kiloDaltons (kDa). In a research, petri dish environment, the kDa of SARS-CoV-2 is predictable, you can account for the pure protein, and added sugars (glycans). What they don’t take into account is added lipids, added external proteins, added fibrils.







I once knew a unique expert in electromagnetism and magnetic resonance (I would say world-leading at this specific usage but that person would disagree), the expertise relied on one singular field. Cellular manipulation and cellular regeneration. That person was so gifted, that they went to teach the people who made the machines how to properly modulate very specific frequencies so they could more efficiently heal clients. One of our main worries was always Spike's persistence (vaccinated and unvaccinated alike).



Frequency is everything. In mathematics, physics, in biology, with the right frequency you can manipulate biological organisms, you can rebuild tissue, or destroy a hard-to-dissolve protein. Here is what nobody knew and it took me years to properly understand. Someone had the foresight of building grooves in the virus, that would pick different types of biological substances that affect how frequencies could potentially affect the viral structure.

This is not a simple feat. You need an absurd level of mathematical knowledge and deep insight into biology and virology to design a structure that is protected from frequency modulation at a molecular level. Add this to the long list of unusual features this virus possesses (all covered in this Substack) and I vehemently believe someone, somehow tinkered with the virus unknown to all parties involved.



For what reason is above my understanding. Each person whom I told this and asked gives a different answer. The outcome is unanimous, a reset of the geopolitical board begetting us chaos. And if forgot one of my favorite quotes. Chaos isn’t a pit, Chaos is a ladder.

Now we go to the second conspiracy. Nothing is linear, and any human adapts to its conditions and situations, and so would the elites, governments, and anyone else interested in power during the last 4 years. So yesterday the Twitter user Pilgrim shared a poster he saw, talking about a support group for amyloidosis… which dawned on me, just seconds earlier I read about a new AI system that reliably detects cardiac amyloidosis.

If you recall I classified this virus and the Spike Protein as both “The Everything Disease”, and “The Great Accelerator”. AI and Machine Learning tools are great, in fact, they are fantastic and can leap us forward by decades, but two big weaknesses. First, the more capable they are, the more computing power (data centers, hardware) they need), and second, data. They need absurd amounts of data. Data is everything and everything is data. But with the right amount of data, even inefficient architectures can turn dust into gold, from the outside, it may as well look like you are achieving miracles.



So if your plan is to solve longevity, and attempt to achieve immortality, what better way to gather data than a pandemic, with a synthetic virus and vaccine that causes every disease known to science ? One of the longest-running memes (as in transmissible genes of culture) in our elites has been the Galtonian meme below.



Galton was the first to propose and influence most elites, followed by Russell proposed exactly what you read above. One of the biggest disgust elites possess is the fact we are all humans, belonging to the same species. What better way to distinguish “your” species from “ours”, and solve longevity and most diseases than gathering this amount of data in such a short time ?



The article below is mostly about Galton.





So this is the second conspiracy, not completely excluded from the first, perhaps not the intention at first, but adjusted after months of brainstorming, a once-in-centuries data-gathering event.



The third conspiracy comes from a conversation with our friend 1st Contact.



Two questions. Why do so many distracting events occur right around eclipses ? And why every single significant event in human history happens shortly after an eclipse ? First SARS outbreak November 16, 2002, an annular solar eclipse on June 10. A penumbral lunar eclipse on June 24. A penumbral lunar eclipse on November 20. A total solar eclipse on December 4.

The Black Plague occurred in 1346 and had a total eclipse. The Spanish Flu. On June 2nd, 2019 the world experienced a total eclipse too. If the West is at war with Russia why France and Germany just made a nuclear deal with Russia ? Why Russia just sent a Belarussian, a Russia, and an American into the ISS (International Space Station) ?



What could be so massive you would distract an entire species with a biological weapon, and multiple wars ? But hey, this is just a theory, a conspiracy theory. Thank you for reading. This is enough schizo posting for a while.







