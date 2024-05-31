The goal was to publish the good news article (related to Long Covid and amyloid) today, but I will leave it for the weekend, today we have one important piece of news that flew under the radar because almost everyone reacts emotionally to information, and the second… well, nothing personal, just business from pharma.



The first is something I have mentioned multiple times in the last 24 months, and the cause for misguided early celebration. The WHO treaty being “defeated”. Geopolitics and shady business are never that clear.

The top U.S. health official said on Wednesday it would be "tragic" for the world to miss out on key reforms to the global pandemic response and that a treaty deal was within reach, with no major differences between negotiators. Health officials are meeting in Geneva this week to try to wrap up more than two years of negotiations on a pandemic treaty and a series of updates to existing International Health Rules (IHR). However, countries have failed to finalise the treaty at this assembly and countries are considering an extension. "I believe we are going to get this done because it would be tragic, especially given how far we’ve come, to not get it done," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly. "Something is going to broadside us. We just have to be ready and we know what it takes to be ready," he said, referring to future disease outbreaks. While around 80% of the content of the pandemic agreement is agreed, controversial topics include financing and a system for sharing drugs and vaccines, with African countries pushing hard for measures to counter what they see as COVID-era hoarding. However, Becerra played down the differences. "I don’t think there's today substantive disagreement about the essential elements – it's more how they are packaged, how they are defined," he said. Asked whether the United States had done enough to ensure the future system would be fair, he said: "There's no one that's put more on the table than the United States to get a deal. Does that meet the definition of equity? I'm not sure but I know we’re giving." A U.S. delegate previously said that the IHR regulation reforms should be finalised this week and that Washington supports a one- to two-year extension of the treaty talks.



A similar intent can be found from Australia’s Health Minister, which has a similar message. The treaty is merely, once again, being discussed between the involved parties because of divergences between how the WHO wants to deal with a potential pandemic.



What really jumped to my eyes, highlighted in bold, is the fact that the treaty was 80% agreed upon, and the only divergences come from how money, investments, and vaccine distribution would occur. Not the supra-national aspect, not the power grab, just the monetary aspects. Who ends up getting more money in the end. Of course, political cost and opposition from their political adversaries made the job of accepting the entire thing with hook, line, and sinker much harder.



Contrary to popular belief, presidents still can use legal maneuvers to approve the current treaty or create amendments to previous accords and agreements. To drive my point further, this “victory” was just a distraction and a well-known geopolitical strategy, from the WHO site itself.

WHO Member States agree way forward to conclude Pandemic Agreement

The World Health Assembly (WHA) today recognized the progress made over the past two years by Member States to develop a pandemic agreement and strengthen the International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005). Governments meeting in Geneva for the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly are in talks to advance these two efforts, which aim to boost the world’s ability to better able to prevent and respond to the threat of future pandemics. WHO Member States agreed to continue to work during the World Health Assembly, which ends on 1 June, with the aim to: finalize the package of amendments to the IHR (2005)

agree the timing, format and process to conclude the pandemic agreement. During today’s session, the WHA first considered agenda item 13.4 on the draft pandemic agreement. Delegates acknowledged the extensive work undertaken by the Member State-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), and the Bureau steering the work, since governments launched the process in December 2021 to develop the world’s first pandemic accord to prevent a repeat of the global health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Member States reiterated that the world needs a pandemic agreement built on the principles of equity, sovereignty, and prevention, preparedness and response, and to ensure future generations are safeguarded from the threat of inevitable future pandemics. WHA delegates also considered agenda item 13.3, which laid out the work undertaken to negotiate the amendments to the International Health Regulations(2005) to build on lessons learned from the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Member States stressed that agreement on updated and stronger International Health Regulations were essential for ensuring global health security.

Keeping your metaphorical guards up, and paying attention to the obvious subterfuge that will be employed to either overtly or covertly pass these changes is somewhat mandatory. And why I am sharing this because of our newest friend, avian flu. Besides 2 new human cases, one of them with respiratory symptoms (a total now of 3 human cases with only 1 with respiratory symptoms, all recovered), and alpaca cases (which made me mad), a published case of co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and the current clade of Avian Flu in China, is the following.



Moderna’s stock experienced today a jump in price because the US government is about to finalize a deal to bankroll the final phase of its mRNA Avian Flu trial, and possibly order millions of doses.

The US government is nearing an agreement to bankroll a late-stage trial of Moderna’s mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine, hoping to bolster its pandemic jab stockpile as an H5N1 outbreak spreads through egg farms and among cattle herds. The federal funding from the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as Barda, could come as early as next month, according to people close to the discussions.



And a comment in my last “conspiracy” article made me quickly search for something, lo and behold, the subscriber inquiry was in the right lane. “In 2025, Moderna expects additional capacity at its new mRNA manufacturing facilities in the UK, Canada, and Australia when completed. Moderna continues to maintain external drug substance capacity at Rovi in Spain.”

Moderna, somehow expects a sufficient demand increase for its mRNA products to the point it is building 3 new mRNA manufacturing facilities. I wrote over a year ago about how influenza vaccines are misguided, besides a dozen other reasons, the biggest one being that broadly reactive influenza antibodies aid in the development of autoimmunity over long periods.



This would be especially true for both mRNA and replicon vaccines, which express influenza antigens and create a deluge of antibodies, replicon in this case would be worse since it is a self-amplifying vaccine and its biggest selling point is the expression of the targeted protein for weeks/months. And given we are talking about Moderna, which together with Pfizer used ML (Machine Learning)/AI to produce its vaccines, Moderna has now a partnership with OpenAI.







I find it curious that Moderna chose a partnership with OpenAI rather than building its own internal LLM…



To reiterate my perspective, no I do not think you should worry about Avian Flu as of right now, I don’t think it is a threat to humans, nor that sustained human-to-human transmission is even close to becoming a reality, but I will repeat myself that something is coming 2025. By hook or by crook, they will try to centralize as much power as possible. Alas the work continues.

