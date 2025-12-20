Things Hidden in Complexity

Moriarty
5d

Before I send my yearly Christmas e-mail, I will likely send another article, shorter in nature, a bit of gloating, but it is remarkable science being done. Herpes virus and misfolded proteins =).

I wish everyone a great weekend ahead.

Survivedwithcannabis
5d

Thanks. As just a guy on a small farm raising kids you have been just super. Ill make more money and send you some someday i hope . If i could easily dash you some coin without compkexity , like out my pocket into your i would do it in a heart beat.

Not being in these tech fields the impacts of the markets and activity are somewhat obscure to me. So thank you for bringing attentiin to them . Honestly i am praying to the Sun to save us from ourselves. Seems some kind of major crisis is in the air. Governments are making up narratives to shift into authoritarian positions around the world, most noticeable amongst the west alliance. And tech is being exploited to mobilise political activities. Cant its because of BRICS or if BRICS was a timely response to the growing problem, but it surely plays a part in the global picture.

How can population not be an issue ? I think the simple calculous puts the consumer as essential to wealth, but from a perspective of power robots may be a sufficient surrogate , if only still too risky.

So it really looks to me like all roads lead to population reduction. Its just a matter of optimum timing. Critical data centre infrastructure seems very much like an end game sort of thing. And the players may align across national security boundaries , or not.

In the last few years i have found myself trying to understand brutality better. As its brutality that underpins our societies.

When faced with this idea of getting more tech or fail to take advantage before the inflation apocalypse. Fuck i font even know how an urban city dweller apptoaches that. In my situation i am considering getting panels and hours of batteries. Small farms are under pressure as supply chain issues fir tractor parts are issues. But bigger factory on wheels type of scale with robotics and gps and such for cash cropping is moving in.

Seeing factory farming and appreciating the farming of livestock , it seems that those in power look at much of labor in the same way. Redundancy , or low value to to market sutplus means a cull. Culls are a reset that saves loosing on marginal costs and inputs. Those that make the decisions and pull the strings tend to work at scales that dont see the life any more.

