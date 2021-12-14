*(This thread was originally written on Twitter in Aug 16, 2021, some new additions now
You can also interpret this as an addendum to the Everything Shortage II, which I recommend you read it before this one)
As some of you know, one of my expertise is complex systems, specially cascade dynamics and failures. You know, the easiest way to make a complex sy…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.