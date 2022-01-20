This will be a mixed post of some sorts, part virus news, part systemic failure news, 100% collapse of the narrative.
In a mere 72 hours the narrative, their mouthpieces and the elites did a complete 360 on their instances about virus, lockdown and the narrative. The cracks were already there for many weeks (since late October 2021) and just went on to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.