As I wrote in my Twitter feed. I prefer sticking to what I said, but I spent most of the day helping a family member (leukemia, 4 mRNA doses), so no way I can publish my mimicry post today. I will write something else, but, as important.
First a throwback to one of my most pertinent observations to this day made half as a joke, half serious.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.