I am glad I made an unspoken rule months ago of trying very hard not to publish any sort of “negative” news on weekends, and while part of this isn’t exactly “bad” or negative, it isn’t exactly sunshine and rainbows. And the second clearly is somewhat concerning from a “big picture” perspective.
For months to no end, we have explored if and how signific…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.