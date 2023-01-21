The following paper was published at the end of last year, and I missed it. For further context here are my observations on why using RBD as a vaccine target ain’t the best idea. As a precaution, everything I will discuss here in relation to the immune system is “fixable”, especially in regards to CD8 T Cells (the cells that kill the bad stuff inside yo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.