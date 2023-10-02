Nobel Prizes: Kariko and Weissman, pioneers of COVID vaccine, win medicine award
STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and U.S. colleague Drew Weissman, who met in line for a photocopier before making mRNA molecule discoveries that paved the way for COVID-19 vaccines, won the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday.
"The laureate…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.