Another rather spur-of-the-moment substack, although the entire basis of it has been laying in pen and paper for a little while. First a little bit of history, and a little bit of science, and this is a topic I have both hinted at and must cover before I write about the last piece of my side of the puzzle.
Also, full disclosure, I want to thank the user
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.