For a number of months, I kept track and incidentally wrote whenever a felt necessary about drug shortages, or in better terms, the ever-growing list of drug shortages. And in one specific class of drugs, I obfuscated some of the reasons for the shortage, which I will get into it soon.
Pfizer recently sent a warning a few days ago that the company will r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.