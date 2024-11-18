In my last Fourth Wall article, I stated that Trump winning the presidency would become an accelerant, and desperate people would do desperate things.





Besides the rumblings of what could potentially be a new pandemic, the absurd level of sabotage, the unrelenting woes of Sixth Gen warfare, and all the chaos in the midst of this, sanother cascade of events is taking shape. From the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war, any honest analysis unclouded by hubris or propaganda would conclude that Ukraine, despite Western backing, was destined to lose. Not just militarily but also economically, socially, and geographically.



By the end of October 2024, you had many Western think tanks expounding the self-evident truth, unless Ukraine changed its trajectory, it would lose the war in 2025, and by changing trajectory, implying a miracle. At the very, very start of the war, I forecasted that either Russia would win, or the West would meddle in Ukraine getting out of its shadow war state towards active war, and by the end of it, Russia would win territory, because Ukraine wouldn’t be able to beat Russia.



Russia’s advances, penetrating deeper into “secure” Ukrainian territory signals this eminent defeat. The Western elites, intoxicated by a legacy of misguided analysis by Ivy League alumni now face the bitter truth. “European allies are increasingly bracing for negotiations on Russia’s war in Ukraine that could include territorial concessions in return for security guarantees for Kyiv”.

An old tweet that will serve you well in the near future

A cratering European economy, a loss of public trust, a hopeless war, an American president who doesn’t start wars and partially wins his re-election on stopping the current ones, a continental drag (Ukraine), a global shift happening below everybody's feet, and the corrupt politicians and elites responsible for said war losing every bit of political and societal influence they had led to desperation.

Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range U.S. Missiles.



The decision to allow Ukraine to target deep into Russian territory using U.S.-supplied long-range missiles is the accelerant event we were expecting. Biden holds power in title alone, no one really believes he is making or driving any decision. This allied with French and British hawks is exemplary work from Deep State operatives attempting to cling to the faded illusion of their power.

Video and main points are taken from here.

It is incorrect to say that NATO can allow or ban Kiev regime from striking Russian territory. Kiev is already doing this using drones and other means.

The main issue is that the long-range precision weapon systems developed by NATO countries cannot be used by the Ukrainian military. Only NATO personnel are able to operate these weapons.

If this happens, the US and European nations would be directly involved in the conflict.

This would completely change the nature of the conflict, and Russia would respond accordingly.

Given the amount of information, information, and psychological and cognitive warfare going on, I wouldn’t expect everyone to keep a close eye on the secondary, let alone tertiary effects of this conflict, so as a refresher. Over the past months, Ukraine has targeted Russian infrastructure with Ukrainian-made drones, prompting devastating reprisals from Moscow. These exchanges have already rippled into global energy markets, affecting prices and inflation.



Using diplomatic and back channels, and a little sprinkle of self-evident hybrid warfare and sabotage, Russia “gently asked the West” to put a hold on Ukraine otherwise the global energy markets would suffer a much stronger shock, and indeed, the Ukrainian attacks affected global prices and inflation in a minor way. This escalation between parties and the lack of strength of the Western allies to rein in on Zelensky is the main reason Russia started feeding the Houthis with advanced targeting data.

The entire Western apparatus has around 40+ days to pull no stops and attempt to start or cause as much damage as possible before Trump’s inauguration and a more nuanced, longer timeframe approach is necessary. If the greenlit attacks take place, it should be soon, and escalation will soon follow, you should expect disruption to spill over beyond Ukraine and Russia, towards the Red Sea, into Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia.



We now find ourselves at the tail end of November, and with no surprises in October we may experience the so-called, and a first in many years “November Surprise”, but even without one, the trajectory is clear. State, non-state actors, shadowy groups, and players in between will seize this opportunity to accelerate their own little agenda in what could be a vortex of chaos as the old order thrashes in its death throes.

This is Sixth-Generation Warfare: interconnected chaos with no clear boundaries, feeding on itself as riskier and more catastrophic moves are made.





The article on the 6th Gen War comes after the next one, SARS-CoV-2, Nuclear receptors, and a big surprise there.

