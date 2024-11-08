I often don’t “whine” about things but roughly around this time of the year I am hit by “Payment Disputes”, so I need to clarify and ask something from my paid subscribers. Disputes absolutely bleed money from creators, they can shut down my whole Stripe account. If for whatever reason you want your subscription money back, either you forgot it would renew or just want it back, just send me a message asking for a refund.



Refunds don’t tag my account on Stripe, or the American banking system, nor cost me more money. Disputes leads other banks to instantly deny some renewal payments and new paid subscriptions to me (because I am Brazilian). Thank you !





While I took care of other things, made notes, took my research on Language further, keep tinkering with the next article, plus writing other articles many events took place. The most impactful one would be Trump’s winning his bid to the highest office in the US, and yes this is related to our short conversation today.





Among my many interests that I will indulge into covering from time to time is… risky laboratory “accidents” or research. If you don’t recall or are a new reader, I vehemently believe that the SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, and Delta were all laboratory leaks. At the time new variants took longer to surface, and understanding mutations was a high priority, the thought process on the proposition is simple.



In each country where each of these variants surfaced, you can find a pre-print within 30 to 45 days prior to each said variant surfacing. Each variant had specific mutations that defined them later on, and these mutations were present in the early pre-print research. Other lab accidents that led to nowhere by sheer luck occurred.



So earlier today something occurred.



40 monkeys escaped Alpha Genesis, a company whose primary goal is to provide “the best nonhuman primate” animals for research. Basically, they breed monkeys for research purposes. As usual, most people miss the obvious.



The lab they escaped, and the monkeys themselves do not represent a threat to human health, this same company suffered a similar accident years ago, and they do not use the primates themselves to test any pathogen, it is not a BLS-4 lab, not the point here. The point is how odd events like this will take place in the fact of current events.

While I not only agree but endorse celebrating Trump’s victory, the truth is a little more nuance, and somewhat bitter, as it was said “to the bitter truth”. Yuval Harari, WEF sage said months ago “Trump becoming president would be the final blow to the Global Order”. Putin just yesterday “Nations now compete not for power, but for what will be the fundamental principles of the upcoming global order”





There is sufficient room for the argument that the last pandemic was a direct attempt aimed at thwarting and undermining Trump’s chance for reelection, with secondary, tertiary goals in mind by a dozen or more different elite groups fighting for power. Other nefarious reasons do exist, including my favorite one, a topic for another time, but it is crystal clear the pandemic was paramount to planning and disrupting Trump’s bid for reelection years ago.

After my Language - The Genocidal Organ article, you should have picked up a few things when it comes to Language and its uses, in this particular instance, the use of the information, and the mimetically dense term “World Order”. This is a fairly old and effective “meme” that is now embedded itself into Language and culture, and thus it is a powerful and efficient tool not only for cognitive warfare and narrative manipulation but also a forecasting signal if you know how to look at it.



Empires actually don’t die, they merely phase out, their power lingers on for centuries into machinations to revive their old glory, this is just as a powerful “meme” (gene of culture) as is elites competing among themselves. Adding to this shadowy fire are outsider groups and elite intra and supra competition, meaning elites competing among themselves inside a country, and globally.



For most of the year, I had a very strong, backed by substantial analysis we found ourselves in a calm period. Trump’s reelection will act as an accelerant to the stormy period. Positive exist and should be celebrated, but we are not dealing with merely greedy people. A significant portion of the elites are the very definition of a “suicidal cult”, but the problem is the added word “civilizational”, they want everyone to go down with them.



Sadly we are not in 2016, the world drastically changed between 2016 to 2019, and we all know how pervasive and deep the changes were in the last 5 years, so on one side we have a civilizational death cult with many groups partaking in the beliefs (memes), on the other a myriad of countries who will not take this new realignment as easily and will oppose drastic shifts into the old hegemony, per Putin, Xi, and other leaders own words.



They had 4 years to set every form of system, put pieces in place, or initiate cascades they can further incentivize, and penetrate many political positions, but especially, flooding most countries on Earth with specialized units. 6th gen warfare is about to kick into gear, giving me leeway to write about what that actually means. But while using words when a meme is more powerful than an entire sentence. To be aware is to be prepared.



Since many articles are halfway or more done, you should expect “sequential” articles in the next few days, meaning smaller delays between each articles.



I appreciate your support and your choice to become a paid subscriber at any point !