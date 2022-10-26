To understand some of the points I am about to make here, you better read (and watch the lecture) in the following Substack.
Months ago, I wrote and proposed a scenario, which I called Reverse Marek’s Disease. For those unfamiliar, Marek’s Disease is a nasty poultry disease, airborne, in which if you don’t vaccinate your flocks against the current circul…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.