Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
20h

I am already working on the next few articles. Hopefully, I will publish in the next few days before my birthday (December 9).

For the most part, I usually try to be strictly good vibes during December, holiday season and all, but given how rough this past quarter was for me, I am behind on a lot of writing. Thus, I must research, write, and publish.

I wish you all a good week ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Moriarty and others
Kristiina's avatar
Kristiina
12h

Thank you! As metformin seems to be promising in a lot of things from arthritis to alzheimers, the insulin metabolism seems to have a really big role in health&sickmess. So when looking at that, I bumped into brain insulin resistance. Possibly existing without obesity/diabetes. And as ketogenic diets help epileptics, the brain insulin signaling, if messed up, can cause serious trouble. If brain has ended up insulin resistant, the only way the brain gan get adequate energy is from ketones. So, mct oil, caprylic acid, c-8, whatever you call it, may be good, even without ketogenic diet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Moriarty
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Moriarty
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture