I was divided if I should publish this news article here or not, but given the information presented and literally one specific line, I felt it was too important to let it pass. The official DOJ Press Release can be found here.
DOJ announces arrests in ‘high-end brothel network’ used by elected officials, military officers and others
Three individuals hav…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.