It has been brought to my attention from a few readers that recent articles are rather… impactful, especially in regards to long-term outcomes and there is a feeling of hopelessness in these articles because solutions are not presented. This is because… nothing changed much.



I designed my supplementation recommendations in mid-2020, made it public in early 2021 after a lot of data analysis, meta-analysis, and real-world observation, it was designed from a First Principles framework, breaking complex problems down into basic parts and using a foundational approach to human physiology, and biology.



For the sake of “providing encompassing information”, I will remind you I have an Index article, which I will update this week. It has what I believe to be the most important articles I have written, and I will also remind you, my entire Substack is one singular hypothesis.

Although the following article is pinned into the starting page of my Substack, here is a reminder of the simplified, digestible, layperson-friendly supplementation guide. Below I will add a little guidance and nuanced suggestions given recent changes in SARS-CoV-2 molecular structure and swarm behavior, and a few important observations.





You can read the relevant information regarding the images presented in the article above.

Here are some of the nuanced changes and observations I will add to the supplementation. While the following recommendations are First Principles based, meaning they have a vast array of positive, health, and immunological effects, they are aimed at a specific effect of the viral infection, all else a net beneficial byproduct.





Your first order of the day is guaranteeing you have appropriated levels of Pyridoxine (B6), Cobalamin (B12), Folate (B9), and Riboflavin (B2).

A significant number of people have undiagnosed gene mutations that make them poor absorbers of said vitamins. Any person with dysbiosis, or inflammation in the gut or colon will also have poor absorption. Some people will only increase their levels by using the “fancy” forms of said vitamins.

SARS-CoV-2 has a way to disrupt iron homeostasis, meaning it can either decrease, increase, or rollercoaster your Iron levels. Be assured your Iron levels are good

Omega-3 supplementation is of incredible help but assuring quality is tricky.

There is a deeper problem going on with Vitamin D with a vast number of people having poor levels even when exposed to the sun, 2.000 IU daily guarantees you have adequate levels

Supplementing the following is paramount, daily long-term, and permanent. Before, during, and after infection with anything, doesn’t matter. These supplements are mostly aimed at preserving and in due time improving cognition, but a good byproduct is helping the mechanism to be discussed below.

Choline + Inositol

Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

Taurine - 1.5 grams to 5 grams

Vitamin C - 500 to 1000 mg with Taurine

Magnesium

After a respiratory infection or a Covid infection. 7 to 10 days

Selenium - 200 mcg or more

Zinc - 30 mg or more

Copper - 2000 mcg

Magnesium - 450 mg or more

The first 3 must be taken together, either in a single pill/capsule or at once (3 pills/capsules), although many of you have been overdosing on Zinc for years since 2021. What does this combination does ? In simple terms, it helps the body speed up the process of cleaning up the accumulated antigens, and RNA-protein complexes that fighting the virus creates.

Thus assuring and minimizing the highly perceptible long-term inflammatory trends. This only accelerates the process, the body still takes a while (a few weeks) to properly clean itself up. Enzymes such as Serrapeptase and Nattokinase are recommended (obligatory to anyone with Long Covid or vaccinated, and not on blood thinners. These antigen and especially the RNA-Protein complexes contribute to a lot of the long-term “weirdness” being witnessed left and right.



You now should seriously consider adding Aspirin 500 mg and Activated Charcoal 1000 mg and above during any first sign of sniffles or during a infection, plus whatever other supplementation you are comfortable with. The combination of these supplements minimizes the creation of micro clotting which is absurdly large right now and going under everyone’s nose. You are still developing some, but this helps the body recover from the damage faster.



Any non-fit person, not physically active, higher carbohydrate diet, overweight, or infected in the past 9 months with Covid should seriously consider 8 to 12 weeks of one of these. Because the infection is inducing a metabolic shift in a vast number of people, minimal for doctors to pick up, impactful when you take into account everything else. 1000-cuts.

Metformin

Berberine

Astaxanthin

Olive Leaf Extract - Oleuropein-rich

I am just repeating myself, with minor additions, minor changes, and some simpler explanation on why, and how something is recommended or shifted. Everything discussed here bears absurd significance towards Cognitive Strike, both the published article and the one to come. Everything suggested here and in the other articles directly counteracts or aids in recovery from what has been discussed recently.