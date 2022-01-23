Didn’t expect to write this one so early, but for whatever reason decide to do a quick search. Before you go down, you should read my And Then Came the Plague post, and specially the two threads I link inside it, to see for how long this disaster has been in the making.
Over the last two years, I warned many many many times the over focus and excessive…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.