When I started the day, I had something else to write in mind, but alas the trend is your friend, till the end, until it bends (and punches you in the face). I usually abstain from a lot of politics and political talk certain aspects are rather incisive in general precisely because of broader trends, and longer-term objectives from different “players”.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.