Everything Shortage lite edition
Behold my scales of famine.
Trend analysis:
Anyone with a minimum of common sense, and by merely reading my previous posts, could tell this was the outcome of all the policies and political stupidity from the last 6 months… well, 18 to tell the truth.
As previously laid out on my Twitter and older Substack posts, Europe will experience massive blackouts in the coming winter, energ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.